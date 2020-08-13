Jane Crawford Hall Roebuck, 70, resident of the Dumas Community, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A private family service will be Friday, August 14 at Pine Grove Baptist Church near Dumas with her brother, Rev. James Hall of Ecru officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Roebuck was born December 18, 1949 in Ripley, the daughter of the late James Dewey and Hermie Ruth Crawford Hall. She was a 1967 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was employed as a medical transcriptionist for over 30 years at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany and North Mississippi Medical Center. A member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, Mrs. Roebuck will be remembered as a caregiver in her community after her retirement. Known for her love of the outdoors and God's gift of the sunshine, she found much pleasure in fishing, hunting and gardening. She adored her grandchildren and was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Mrs. Roebuck is survived by the family she loved, her husband, Michael Roebuck of Dumas, two daughters,Monessa Lea "Missy" Wadford (Jerry Tillman) of Clinton, MS and Kelley Elizabeth Burleson of Guntown, one son, Karl Eric Grose of Dumas, one sister, Karen Stephens (Ricky) of Blue Mountain, one brother James Hall (Peggy) of Ecru, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Hall and a great granddaughter. The family requests that memorials be directed to any areal Lupus Foundation. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Roebuck family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
