TIPPAH COUNTY -- Jane Hall Roebuck, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private Family Services will be Friday, August 14 at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Tippah County. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

