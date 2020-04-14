Dewitt Rogan Jr. 88, was born July 20, 1931 to the late Dewitt and Buelah Rogan. He departed this life Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. He was a member of St. John M.B. Church in Ripley, MS. Dewitt was employed at Freeman Lumber Company for several years and later was employed at Benson's Lumber Company. Dewitt married Loretta Carruth and this union ten children was born. He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Loretta Rogan, his children, Bobby Rogan, Charles Rogan, Michael (Jo) Rogan, Lorine Pate, Linda (Paul) Simpson, Janice Dillard, Cheryla (Troy) Johnson, Vanessa Rogan and Melissa (Terry) Rogan. One sister, Jessie Rogan and one brother, Billy Wayne Rogan. 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, cousins and a host of friends and family. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
