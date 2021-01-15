Beulah Lee Rogers, 93, passed on Monday, January 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory, MS. She is survived by her four daughters: Gwendolyn Strong (Robert) of Clinton, MS.; Dorothy Austin of Hazelhurst, IL., and Marcell McKinney and Marinell Rogers both of Amory, Mississippi. She also leaves to cherish three siblings: Willie B. Logan, Lester Logan, Jr., and Helen Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Leona Logan; her husband, Fredrick Rogers, Sr.; her son, Frederick Rogers, Jr., and two sisters, Velar Ann Pruitt and Katherine Brown. Funeral services and burial will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 1 o'clock at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. with Reverend Dwayne Robinson officiating. Darden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
