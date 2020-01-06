Bobby Dean Rogers, 68, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on April 16, 1951, to R. C. and Gladys Robinson Rogers in Jonesboro, AR. He was a retired employee of BenchCraft, Inc. and a member of Peoples Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Stacy McKee officiating and remarks by family members. Burial will follow in Peoples Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Bobby is survived by one daughter: Leah Wilson (Jason) of Pontotoc, MS; two sons: Brandon Rogers (Janet) of Hickory Flat, MS, Matthew Rogers of Tupelo, MS; three sisters: Linda Green, Peggy Meeks (Waymon) and Bonnie McCoy (Bill) all of Ripley, MS; one brother: Rickey Rogers (Phyllis) of Corinth, MS; the mother of his children: Shelia Rogers of Blue Mountain, MS; six grandchildren: Hannah Rogers, Autumn Wilson, Jackson Wilson, Aaron Rogers, Warner Rogers and Hattley Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Brian Conn, Ronald Meeks, Robert Meeks, Willie Smith, John David Cox, Waymon Meeks, Bill McCoy. Honorary Pallbearers will be C. B. Gates and Jessie Jones. Expressions of sympathy, for the Rogers family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
