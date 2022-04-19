Carrie Mae Buchanan Rogers passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was 91 years old. Carrie was born on Christmas Day in 1930, in Lee County, the daughter of Robert Buchanan and Millie Mae Heflin Buchanan Faulkner. She worked for many years at Reed Manufacturing and then as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. Carrie was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ and loved attending services before her health began to decline. She was an avid reader and enjoyed tending to the flowers in her yard. Carrie was a loving individual, kind and gentle to everyone she met, with a positive spirit and outlook on life. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Carrie leaves behind her two children, Evelyn Lyons (Shelby) and J.R. Rogers (Joann), all of Saltillo; grandchildren, Rusty Lyons (Tamara), Rodney Rogers (Deana), Amber Vardeman (Brian), and Noah Moody; great-grandchildren, Joshua Rogers (Sophie), Andrew Lyons (Abigail), Emma Kate and Laura Ann Lyons, and Jeremiah, Mathias and Lucian Vardeman; brother, Oscar Buchanan (Eva); sisters, Rachel Cox, Annie Crowl, and Mattie Tucker; great-great-grandson, Daniel Thomas Lyons; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Faye Cox, Ruth Rhodes, and Gloria Jean Buchanan. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday with Ministers Mark Shiers and Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lonnie Neaves, Pete Worthey, Rusty Lyons, Rodney Rogers, Andrew Lyons, and Joshua Rogers. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
