CORINTH -- Chad Rogers, 31, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday at 1:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 until service time Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.