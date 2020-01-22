HORN LAKE -- Danny Rogers, 53, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Methodist UT Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday January 25, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Everdale M.B. Church Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday January 24, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home in Water Valley. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Water Valley. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

