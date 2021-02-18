Deborah Ann "Debbie" Ellis Rogers 56, died on Monday February 15, 2021, at Gilmore Hospital in Amory after a brief illness. Debbie was born in Hartford City, Indiana to the late Eddie Wayne Ellis and Patricia Rose Anglin. She lived briefly in Indiana but spent most of her life in the Lee / Monroe County area. Debbie worked many years as a health educator for Heartman and spent the last many years as a caller in Magnolia and Super Bingo halls. Meemaw Debbie loved her grandchildren and enjoyed shopping for them. She enjoyed trips to Tunica and singing karaoke anywhere anytime. She was a Baptist. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Her cousin, Robert Ellis, will deliver family reflections. Burial will follow in the Ellis Family Cemetery in the Tater Hills area. Visitation will be from 3 PM - 5 PM Saturday and from Noon - service time on Sunday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be service their friends. Debbie is survived by her two daughters, Brandi Traylor (Jimmy) of Fulton, MS, and Crystal Davis (Jeff) of Brewer, MS, and their dad, Jimmy Rogers of Brewer; her mother, Patricia "Pat" Anglin of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Haley Traylor, Braxton Rogers, Kaitlynn Davis, and Drew Davis; her brother, Eddie Ellis (Terri) of Mooreville; her sister, Angie Estes of Marietta; her special friend and fiance, Danny Davis of Nettleton; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Wayne Ellis. Pallbearers will be Brad Estes, Randy and Ricky Ellis, Jeff Davis, BJ Lindsey, and Jimmy Dale Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Ellis, Eddie Allen Ellis, Blake Timmons, Drew Davis, Braxton Rogers, and Danny Davis. For those unable to attend the service, viewing is available at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
