On Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, Deborah Joshlin Rogers, 66, resident of New Albany, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Rogers will be at 2 PM Tuesday, July 20 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Jeff Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Mrs. Rogers was born October 13, 1954 in Ripley and was the daughter of the late Arbenia Joshlin Hopper. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and on September 30, 1982 married her beloved husband, Danny Rogers who survives. A Christian, Mrs. Rogers was a homemaker throughout her life and was employed with the Tippah County Circuit Clerk's Office in earlier years. She will be remembered for her love of texting, watching Gunsmoke on television, sharing pictures on Facebook and quality time with her grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Mamaw Debbie", many words could be chosen to characterize her, sweet, funny, bossy and hard headed. As a true Southern lady, she took much pride in her apprearance- big curly hair and makeup to perfection. Through her trials on this earth, she consistently maintained a peace beyond all understanding. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM Tuesday, July 20 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to her husband of 38 years, memories will be shared by three daughters, Melissa Childers (Stephen) of Ecru, Crystal Gordon and Tracey Foreman (Josh), both of New Albany, seven grandchildren, Bryce, Parker, Brayden and Hayes Childers, Hunter Gordon, Jake and Charlee Ruth Foreman. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, R.L. and Johnnie Lee Joshlin. The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Sam Creekmore, Three Rivers, Visiting Angels, Wendy Fowler and Kindred Hospice for helping get through a long journey. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rogers family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
