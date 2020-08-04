William "Dick" Rogers, 64, died Tuesday, August 3, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born December 19, 1955 in Hattiesburg to Jess. B. Rogers, Sr. and Merle B. Rogers. He graduated from Tupelo High School and earned his BS Degree from Mississippi State University. He was employed at Central Service Association (CSA) in Tupelo for over 30 years. He was a Baptist. He will be missed by his family and his many close friends. Graveside Services will be 1 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Park with his brother-in-law, Rev. Dale Glenn officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Glenn (Dale) of Mantachie and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Byron Rogers. Pallbearers will be Bruce Krumcke, Mark Gwin, Stanley Hurt and Malcolm Glenn. His family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sanctuary Hospice House for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
