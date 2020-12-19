Donald Rogers, 79, resident of Etta, departed this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home, after an extended battle with cancer. The family is comforted in knowing that he sits at the feet of Jesus and is reunited with his family that has gone before him. Mr. Rogers was born June 9, 1941 to the late Honel Lamar "Book" Rogers and Julie Myrtle "Jute" Fuller Rogers of Etta. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Annie Mae Hearn of Myrtle, Donnie Evelyn Garrison of Walls, Merlene Ferrell of Red Banks, Ethel Fields of Batesville and a brother, Jake" Rogers of Etta. He is survived by his children, Kelly Rogers and wife, Michelle, of Myrtle; Teresa Dabney and husband, Don of Ecru; Kathy Little and husband, Brian of New Albany; his sisters, Mildred Churchill and Rebecca Jenkins, both of New Albany. Grandchildren, Jessica Moss (Jonathan) of Thaxton, Josh Dabney (Lauren) of Navarre, FL, Matt Pannell, of Myrtle, Daniel Dabney (Megan) of Ecru, Shelby Mardis (Brandon) of Myrtle, Ashley Coffey-Gory (Zach) of Sherman, and Anna Grace Coffey of New Albany. Great-Grandchildren are Caleb, Luke, Emily and Charley Dabney, Waylon and Barrett Moss and Maggie Mardis and his special friend, Linda Beard and family. Mr. Rogers worked for 38 years at Stratford Furniture, was a founding member of the North Mississippi Trail Riding and Wagon Train Association, was a Master Gardner and was often seen plowing the fields with his mules at the old homeplace at the Tallahatchie River. He was "Daddy", "Unc" and friend to most, but the title he was most proud of was "Papaw." He loved his family and friends and loved to gather with his people. He believed in getting up early, working all day, and going to bed as soon as it got dark outside. He expected the same from his family and would always tell us, "Rise and shine. You are burning daylight." Pallbearers are Wayne Gregg, Danny Rogers, Keith Rogers, Patrick Rhea, Shane Coffey, and David Gregg. Honorary pallbearers are Dudley Gregg, Larry Coffey, Mike Bell, James Garrison, Roger Ferrell, Fred Churchill and Kirby Gregg. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Rogers will be at 2 PM Sunday, December 20 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Charlie Davis will read the eulogy and Bro. Bobby Irvin will bring the message. A drive- thru visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The number one priority of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care during these unprecedented times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. We request that everyone adhere to guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control. We ask everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. Please comply with the required use of masks and social distancing space of six feet. Memorials can be made in Memory of Donald Rogers to Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 456 CR 255 Etta MS 38627 and in honor of Charley Dabney to The Autism Center 146 S. Thomas St. Tupelo MS 38801. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Car invites you to share memories with the Rogers family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
