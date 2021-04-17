Donald Jack Rogers, was born in Aurora, Illinois on November 17, 1934 to Earl and Elizabeth Rogers. He served for 8 years as a military police officer during the Korean War. After returning home from the military he worked in the construction and concrete industry for many years, and eventually retired from JESCO after 18 years of service with the company. He loved to work in his flower and vegetable gardens. He also loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his friends and family at his log cabin in Ecru, MS. He leaves behind one daughter, Cindy Lawrence (Joe Rossler) of Aurora, IL; one son, Rodney Rogers (Sherl) of Ecru, MS; two brothers, Art and Wayne Rogers of Aurora, IL; one step-sister, Roberta Malmgrem of CA; nine grandchildren, Brian Linden and Brandon Lawrence (Ruta) of Aurora, IL, Eddie Rogers (Shelly), Zack Rogers (Emily), Shawnda Rogers Black (Heath) and Kerry Rogers all of Pontotoc, MS, Wendy Sanders and Jonathan Clayton (Cheree) of New Albany, MS, Felicia Rakestraw (Cory) Tampa, FL; and a host of great and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mr. Rogers is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Rogers, Ted and Elizabeth Malmgrem; a daughter, Belinda Clayton, a son-in-law, Tommy Clayton; a son, Joe Rogers; a brother, Ray Rogers; also a very special friend and companion of 18 years, Terri Deitters. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Dyer, Brad Hogue, Laine Robbins, Chris Hodge, Eddie Rogers, Zack Rogers, Kerry Rogers and Ronald "Frog" Sellers. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice and Home Hospice Staff, and the staff at the Ecru Medical Clinic. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.comn
