Doris Ann Rogers, 62, was born on November 2, 1959 to the late Lige and Edith Rose Hayes Rogers in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Katrina Rena Rogers and Shirley Riley. Doris was a former member of Union Baptist M.B. Church and later continued her devotion to the Lord's service joining White Hill Baptist Church. She attended Shannon High School and was an employee of NMMC Behavioral Health for 41 years, with several years as team leader. She volunteered with Shannon High School Band Boosters and Boy Scouts. God sent his Angels to receive Doris on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She will be truly missed. Doris leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter Shonda Rogers of Shannon, MS, her son Kendall Rogers of Atlanta, GA; five sisters, Sara Bolton (Willie), Alice Rogers both of Milwaukee, WI, Brenda Tiggs (Walter), Vernice Rogers, Peggy Brand (Johnny) all of Shannon, MS; four brothers, Melvin Shumpert (Ada) of Plantersville, Jimmy Rogers, Patrick Rogers, Curtis Rogers all of Shannon, MS; and several other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at Bailey Funeral Home 506 West Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS 38860, 12 noon - 5 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 26 at Whitehill M.B. Church, Tupelo, MS at 1 p.m. followed with burial in Union Baptist Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Masks are Required. Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.