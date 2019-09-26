86, passed away on Tues., Sept. 24, 2019 at Diversacare Care-Tupelo. Ella Lee Rogers was born to her late parents, Collin Ivory, Sr. and Lizzie Cooperwood-Ivy on Oct. 19, 1932 in Chickasaw Co. Ms. Rogers was survived by three daughters; Brenda Gamble of Tupelo, Kay Whiteside (Robert) of Belden, and Joyce Clopton (Cornelius) of Nettleton. One son; James Gamble, Jr. of Grand Rapids, MI. One brother; Willie Bob Ivory (Barbara) of Wren. Two step-sons; John Rogers, Jr. (Joyce), and Thomas Rogers both of Houston. Three step-daughters; Diane Willis, Evonne Rogers, and Elaine Gladney (George) all of Houston. There are 16 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 18 great great grandchildren. Ms. Rogers was preceded in death by two sons; Charles Gamble and Michael Thomas Rogers. Two sisters and 4 brothers. The visitation will be Sat., Sept. 28, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. The service will be Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove MBC with Rev. George L. Kendrick officiating. The burial will follow at Pine Grove MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

