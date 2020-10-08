TIPPAH COUNTY -- Fred Rogers, 73, passed away Thursday, October 08, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

