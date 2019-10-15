Frederick Robbins "Fred" Rogers, 73, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 10, 1946 in Memphis to Herbert G. Rogers, Jr. and Catherine Robbins Rogers. He was a graduate of the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and played basketball his freshman year. He was a past president of the Union County Rebel Club and a member of the Ole Miss Loyalty Foundation. He was also a graduate of Mississippi College Law School. He served for 30 years as Youth Court Judge and served as attorney for the New Albany School Board. He was a member and past president of the New Albany Rotary Club. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Dr. Tim Prather officiating. Burial will be in New Albany City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by 2 sons: Bradley Ellis Rogers and Robbins Ellis Rogers (Jonna); the mother of his children: Margaret Ellis Rogers; 1 sister: Mary Nell Rogers Brandt (George); 1 step-brother: Ted Trussell Porter; his step-mother: Jimmie T. Rogers; and 4 grandchildren: Avery Grace Shaw, Mary Claire Shaw, Sam Bradley Rogers, and John Robbins Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother: Herbert Graham Rogers III. The family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church in New Albany or the Dean Provence Endowment for Education Fund. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
