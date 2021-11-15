Garry "Big Rog" Rogers, 67, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory . He was born July 24, 1954 to the late Oscar Edward Rogers Jr. and Ella Quay Thornton Rogers. Garry enjoyed listening to live music, fishing, riding around with his mother, and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday November 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday November 18 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Suzanna Rogers of Nettleton, mother; Ella Quay Rogers, 2 daughters; Melody Rogers of LA, and Daisy Cody of Killen, AL, grandchildren; David Christian, Brandon Heard, TJ. Cody, and Cheyenne Rogers, 1 brother; Terry (Brenda) Rogers of Tuscumbia, AL. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Edward Rogers, Jr., and 2 sisters; Teresa Hand, and Angie Rogers. Pallbearers will be David Christian, Roger Dean, David Christian, Luke Johnson, Chase Ramey, and Michael Gasaway. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
