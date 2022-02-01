Ica C. Rogers, 95, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at The Meadows in Fulton . She was born April 15, 1926 to the late Ode Kent and the late Sillar Elrod Kent. She was a member of Tremont Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives, working in the yard, taking care of her flowers, and spending time with her family. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday February 6, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday February 6, 2022. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Glenda Ehler of Tremont, Chris Wright of Fulton, son; Dan (Pretrea) Rogers of Tremont, 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 15 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; Marvin Rogers, her parents, 10 siblings, 1 grandson, 1 great grandson, and 1 great great granddaughter. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
