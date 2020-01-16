PLANTERSVILLE -- Janet Rogers, 60, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones in Plantersville. Services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Monday from 12 noon to service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date..

