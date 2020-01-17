Janet Marie Cody Rogers, age 60, died at her home, Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 while surrounded by loved ones. A lifelong resident of Plantersville, she was born to the union of James Cody and Dorothy Monts Cody. She was a homemaker with a servant's heart, who opened her heart and home to anyone needing help. She loved all genres of music and wanted everyone to like them and listen to them with her. She was a very spiritual individual and loved visiting with all church denominations, and enjoyed watching services on television. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Thomas Craft officiating. Burial will follow in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12 noon to service time only. Survivors include her lifelong partner, James Rogers of Plantersville; children, Issac Rogers and Lacy Sanders (Chris), all of Plantersville; brothers, Bill Cody (Giovanni Davis) of Tupelo, Roger Cody (Linda) of Guntown, and Jerry Cody (Kimberly) of Plantersville; sister, Valerie Ruff (Moses) of Plantersville; grandchildren, Paige Raper, Maddie Raper, and Gabe Sanders; her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Sophie Yielding. Memorials may be sent to the Autism Center of North Mississippi, 146 S. Thomas Street, Suite C, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM, Monday and for 60 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
