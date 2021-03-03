Clyde Rogers Jr., 56, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 7, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove Holiness Church . Visitation will be on Saturday 3:00- p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com .

