Deacon Clyde Rogers Jr. passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born September 29, 1964 unto the Barbara Gilbert Rogers and the late Clyde Rogers Sr. He accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Zion M. B. Church and later joined Chapel- Grove Holiness Church in 1993 where he served as a devout deacon, choir member and director, member of the kitchen ministry, Sunday school teacher, youth congress advisor, and drove the church van until God called him home. He was married to Doris Rogers on September 29, 1990 and they were blessed to spend over 30 years together and from this union came five children and several bonus children. Clyde worked at Quality Grocery in Shannon and later moved on to Fibrix formally known as Leggett & Platt where he remained a loyal employee for over 33 years. Clyde was preceded in death by his father; Clyde Rogers, Sr. and son-in-law Brian Griffin. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife; Missionary Doris Rogers; five children: LaTonya Griffin, Natasha (Charles) Gleghorn, Benjamin Bradley, Jr., Courtlin (Andriecka) Rogers, Quantia (Dantavious) Pulliam. 13 grandchildren : Jacoby, Mashyla, Tyreke, Taisha, Benjamin, Azariah, Makenlie, Khegan, Caydence, Shadasia, Jari, Kharley and Courtlin Jr.; his loving mother, Barbara Rogers and mother-in-law. Annie Marie Salters and Rosie Scott; siblings, Tunisia Rogers, Evelyn(George) Johnson, and Susan Rogers; several brothers and sisters in law; 2 God sisters, Betty (Obie) Fox and Gwen McPherson; God son, Marquavin (Vaneshiea) Watkins; a host of bonus children, aunts uncles nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. Visitation will be Saturday March 6, 2021, 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home (Walk-Thru) and the funeral services will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at H. L. Coleman Convention Center in Tupelo, MS with Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the registry book at www.agnewandsons.com
