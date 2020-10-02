Mr. James C. Rogers, Jr. died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was 91. Born October 24, 1928 in Shannon, MS to James Clifton Rogers, Sr. and Ruby Waters Rogers, he married Margurie Gilmore on November 2, 1946, a union they shared for almost 74 years. He worked as an inspector for Aircap for many years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and going to church, and loved God as well as his family and his friends. He was much loved in return. He was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. A service celebrating James's life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Greg Herndon and Bro. Tommy Wiggins officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 PM - 6 PM at the Tupelo Chapel, and again on Sunday from 1 PM to service time He is survived by his wife, Margurie; his son, Edward Rogers of Verona; his only grandchild, Randall Rogers of Wren; and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Billy Rex Rogers; and his sister, Jennie Lindley. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
