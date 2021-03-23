John Tate Rogers, Jr.

On February 20, 2021, John Tate Rogers, Jr., 56, resident of Ripley and former resident of Memphis, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness. The family has requested private services. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born October 27, 1964 in Memphis, TN, John was the son of the late John Tate Rogers, Sr. and the late Marla Williams Rogers. He received his education in the Memphis School System and was employed as a long distance truck driver with Roadway Express. A Christian, John moved to Tippah County 8 years ago. He enjoyed fishing and had a passion for motorcycles. Survivors include his children, Johniann Brown (Greg) of Southaven and Justin Tate Rogers (Lexi) of Cherokee Village, AR, one sister, Debra Rogers of Ripley and two grandsons, Jaxon and Dusty Rogers. He was also preceded in death be a son, Joshua Tate Rogers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com

