Karen Rogers, 51, passed away on Monday February 15, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was an active member and Sunday School Teacher at Gospel Tabernacle. She enjoyed cooking, watching Hallmark, going to church and spending time with her family. Services were on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Rutland and Pastor Josh Hodum officiating. Burial took place in the Chesterville Memorial Cemetery. Karen is survived by her husband of 30 years, Murry Rogers of Corinth; her daughter, Kadie Cooper (Kadan) of Corinth; her father, Glenn Shelton (Donna) of Belden; her sister, Jennifer McCarter of Baldwyn; her aunt, Gayle Griffin of Belmont; her special cousins, Tammy Spears of Tupelo and Melanie Harrison of Pontotoc; her special friends, Ginger Lemons, Cassie Needham, Kathy Randolph Eaddy, Tarea Cooper and Tina Byrd and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Rogers; her mother, Jane Lyons; her grandparents, Harold and Mildred Shelton and her father-in-law, Leland Rogers. Pallbearers are; Drake McCarter, Hunter McCarter, Austin Spears, Vic Spears, Scotty Harrison, Jason Gurley, Levi Burcham, Tanner Downs and George Shelton. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
