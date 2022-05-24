Linda Floyd Zbinden Rogers, 80, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1942, to the late John Floyd and the late Nellie M. O'Guin Mullikin. She was a member of Verona Church of Christ. She enjoyed showing and raising dogs. She loved country music, gardening, and collecting porcelain bells. She loved spending time with her family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday May 26, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Tilden Community Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Radcliff of Shannon; grandchildren, Candace (Dallas) Peoples of Fulton, Caleb Ozbirn of Fulton, Sarah Radcliff of Shannon; great-grandchildren: Trent, Laurin, Bryan, James; sister, Joyce (Benny) Enlow; brother, Butch (Kathy) Gaddy; several nieces and nephews and many extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband and father of her children, Gordon Zbinden; daughter, Laurin White; 2nd husband, Berry Rogers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
