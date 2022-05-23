Linda Floyd Zbinden Rogers, 80, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1942 to the late John Floyd and the late Nellie M. O'Guin Mullikin. She was a member of Verona Church of Christ. She enjoyed showing and raising dogs. She loved country music, gardening, and collecting porcelain dolls. She loved spending time with her family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday May 26, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Tilden Community Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Radcliff of Shannon; grandchildren, Candace (Dallas) Peoples of Fulton, Caleb Ozbirn of Fulton, Sarah Radcliff of Verona; great-grandchildren: Trent, Laurin, Bryan, James; sister, Joyce (Benny) Enlow; brother, Butch (Kathy) Gaddy; several nieces and nephews and many extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband and father of her children, Gordon Zbinden; daughter, Laurin White; 2nd husband, Berry Rogers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

