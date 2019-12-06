Mary Dale Lauderdale Rutherford Rogers, 95, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home in Shannon. She was born May 2, 1924 to Burt Lauderdale and Mary Dale Stewart Lauderdale. Mary Dale spent her life devoted to loving the Lord and those around her. She enjoyed spending her days watching birds out her window at the birdfeeders her son made for her as well as reading her bible on her front porch swing. Mary Dale is survived by her son, Jimmy Rutherford (Sara Rutherford) of Shannon; and step-daughters, Kathy Thorn (Dewayne Thorn), Janet Sullivan (Eddie Sullivan), and Diane Hester all of Nettleton; grandchildren, Robin Elliott of Oklahoma, Tim Tubb of Shannon, Jim Rutherford (Britni Rutherford) of Shannon, Leslie Franklin (Jason Franklin) of Ripley, and Lee Rutherford (Lisa Rutherford) of Shannon; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Rudolph Strange Rutherford of Shannon; second husband, E. B. Rogers of Nettleton; and daughter, Betty Smith (Coy Smith) of Texas. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, December 7, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Jefferson Street chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jason Franklin officiating. Graveside services will follow in Shannon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Walter Trice, Tom Lyles, Jim Burk Lauderdale, Tommy Lauderdale, Lee Rutherford, Jim Rutherford, and Tim Tubb. The family would like to give a special thank you to Faye Collier. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
