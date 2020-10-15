SHANNON -- Melinda Rogers, 60, passed away Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at North Mississppi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 12 noon at Union Baptist Cemetery Shannon, MS . Visitation will be on on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors-Nettleton Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Cemetery .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.