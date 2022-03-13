Mitsie Lee Carroll Rogers, 74, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Courtyard Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 11, 1947 to the late Oscar Carroll and the late Louise Stewart Carroll. She was Primitive Baptist in belief. Services were 4:00 pm on Monday March 14, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Owens and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her cousin and caregiver, Shelby Davis; several other cousins and extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Jerry Rogers Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
