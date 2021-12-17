Murrell Rogers, 76, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Select Medical in Memphis, TN. He was born September 17, 1945 to the late James Arvil Rogers and the late Jewel Mae Wingo Rogers in Itawamba County. He was a member of Free Holiness Church. Murrell enjoyed fishing, hunting, farm animals, and spending time with family and friends, especially at church serving the Lord. Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday December 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Samuel Tharp, and Bro. Jamie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday December 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Bonnie Rogers of Belmont, children; Cindy Puckett of Red Bay, AL, Danny Rogers of Red Bay, AL, Rodney Rogers of Red Bay, AL, and Tonia (Johnathan) Jones of Belmont, grandchildren; TJ (Bridgett) Lindsey, Corey Rogers, Wendy Jones, Bethany (Cody) Mansell, Kayla Rogers, Kristy Rogers, Josh Rogers, and Zackary Puckett, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 brother; Geral (Patricia) Rogers of Belmont. He was preceded in death by a son; Tony Rogers, daughter; Elizabeth Rogers, his parents, and 2 brothes; James and Glen Rogers. Pallbearers will be TJ Lindsey, Corey Rogers, Josh Rogers, Zackary Puckett, John Jones, and Jesse Rogers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
