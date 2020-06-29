BOONEVILLE -- Nathan Rogers, 71, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 noon at Beckley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30 from 5:00pm until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Beckley Chapel Cemetery.

