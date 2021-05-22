Aberdeen- Randall Clifton Rogers, 35, died unexpectedly Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence. A native of Monroe County, he was born March 26, 1986 to Edward Rogers and Anita Kennedy and was a 2004 graduate of Amory High School. Randall enjoyed many hobbies such as: planting in his garden; especially herbs and green tea which he enjoyed making to share with others, crafting bracelets and teaching others how to do so as well, going fishing; especially when he could also eat the fish and participating in all the activity filled day trips Lifecore would take him on. He was a member of Central Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include his mother, Anita Red of Aberdeen; father, Ed Rogers of Palmetto; three sisters, Julie Magallon of Buckeye, Arizona, Megan Horton (Tony Starks) of Baldwyn and Lilly Red of Aberdeen; brother, Evan Red of Aberdeen; maternal grandmother, Lillie Kennedy of Pontocola; and Paternal grandmother, Margurie Rogers of Palmetto. He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Thomas Kennedy and James C. Rogers, Jr. For those healthy enough to attend, a celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. A graveside service will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Shannon. Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Pallbearers will be Wesley Otts, Michael Otts, Matt Boner, Christopher West, Sammuel Kennedy, Daniel Kennedy, Jacob Kennedy and Tyler Gardner. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.