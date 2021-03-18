Randy Rogers, 55, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham. Services will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.

