Richard Len Rogers, 62, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2021 after an 8 month battle with cancer. Richard was born on August 10, 1958 to Fred D. Rogers, Sr. and Frances Pettigrew Rogers. He graduated from Nettleton High School. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard, Nettleton Unit. He worked at Cook-Coggins Engineers. Activities he enjoyed were gardening, hunting, fishing, working on old cars and attending his grand daughters' beauty pageants. His hobbies included collecting knives, guns and other collectibles. Richard was also a big fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Carol Pettigrew officiating. Burial will be in Nettleton Cemetery. Richard is survived by one son, Nathan Rogers, two granddaughters, Mia Rogers and Madeline Rogers, one sister, Charlotte Thorne (Michael), one brother, Fred D. Rogers Jr. (Nancy), one aunt, Joann McDaniel and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Aubrey and Vera Rogers and Murl and Mattie Agnes Pettigrew. Visitation will be before service from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Richard's memory to the Nettleton Cemetery Gazebo Fund c/co Julie Dickerson, 166 Road 1533, Nettleton, MS 38858. Expressions of sympathy can be made to www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
