Robert Allen "Bob" Rogers, Jr. passed away, March 24, 2021, at his home in Ripley at the age of 81. The son of Robert Allen Rogers Sr. and Rosa Maria Testo Rogers, Bob was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on October 18, 1939. The family moved to Sherman where he grew up and graduated from high school. He then moved to Tupelo and worked as a supervisor for Tupelo Aluminum for many years. Upon retirement he moved to Ripley where he has resided for the past ten years. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He leaves behind three children, Robin Luttrell (Donald) of Ripley, Allen Rogers (Genie) of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Stacy Rogers (Melissa) of Brandon; nine grandchildren, T.J. Dearman, Emily Gray, Landon Moore, Chloe Yarbrough, Adam Rogers, Cal Rogers, Reagan Rogers, Dalton Rogers, and Evan Rogers; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Rosa Maria Chism of Pontotoc; and his brother, Ronald Rogers (Dianne) of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glenda Marshbank; his son, Britt Rogers; and a brother-in-law, Wilton Chism. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, March 27, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Bob's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery. The services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
