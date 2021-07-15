Saddie Marie Cummings Rogers passed away on July 12, 2021 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was a member Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1960 graduate of Plantersville Colored High School where she played basketball and softball. She was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs being two of her favorite teams. A former employee with TKE Drug, retired with Tupelo Public School District. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a great cook . Saddie has always loved fashionable clothing and adored jewelry. She was preceded in death by one infant son, James Steven Rogers; parents: Richard and Boline Cummings; brothers: Willie B. Cummings, Treamon "Jack" Shumpert, and Jimmy Lee Cummings; sisters: Sally Mae Ruff, Myrtle Seals, Lorine Seals, Olean Marshall, and Betty Cleveland. She will forever be remembered by her loving and devoted son, Darrell Rogers of Plantersville, MS; two brothers: Mike (Brenda) Cummings of Fulton, MS and John (Karen) Cummings of Roselle, IL; nine grandchildren: Moreno Hall, Keith (Ticara) Rogers, Kelsey Rogers, Antonio Foster, Demetria (Jarvis) Bogan, Denise Buchanan, Christopher Buchanan all of Tupelo; Mary (Unshay) Randle of Okolona, MS and Shuntia Grimes of Montgomery, AL; eighteen great grandchildren; a special niece reared in her home, Deborah (Thurston) Willoughby of Middleville, MI., ; caregiver niece, Wanda K. Gray; sister-in-law, Maxcine Cummings of Chicago, IL; one aunt: Betty Cummings of Tupelo, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Walk-Through Viewing will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary 4:00 until 6:00 Grave Side Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Red Oak M.B. Church Cemetery with the Walk-Through Viewing at 10:00 a.m., with the Bishop T.C. Cummings, Officiating. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Cummings/Rogers online condolence can be made
