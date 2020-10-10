Freddie Lee Rogers, Sr., 73, resident of the Tiplersville Community and well known auto mechanic, passed away Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Rogers will be at 3 PM Sunday, October 11 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church near Falkner with Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Rogers was born July 11, 1947 in Ripley, the son of the late Jimmie Lee and Eva Marie Hopper Rogers. He attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and will be remembered by many as owner of Camp Creek Toyota in Tippah County. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Rogers enjoyed hunting and fishing. His spirit was strong and the love he had for his family was unending, especially his role as "#1 Paw-Paw" for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will continue today from 12 Noon until 3 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Those left to share memories include two daughters, Andrea Rogers and Stephanie McLin (Michael), both of Tiplersville, three sons, Freddie "Bubba" Rogers, Jr. (Vanessa) of Tiplersville, Kerry Rogers, (Jennifer) of Memphis, TN and James Carter (Kristan) of Walnut, one brother, James Rogers (Lynn) of Texas, eleven grandchildren, Tucker and Karlie Rogers, Emily, Tanner and Tatum Fine, Caitlyn Rogers, Ashley Elliott, Lindleigh Beth Rogers, Charlie, Cohen and Chesleigh Carter and three great grandchildren, Peyton Rhea, Easton and Ella Fine. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Matthews Rogers, who preceded him in death April 2, 2017. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Rogers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
