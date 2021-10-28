On Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, Gary Wayne Rolison,Sr., 69, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Private Family Service honoring the life of Mr. Rolison is planned. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, October 29, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rolison Family Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Rolison was born March 20, 1952 to Jack Rolison Sr. (Faye) of Ripley and the late Alice Valerie Hearn Bozeman. He was a graduate of Sweet Water High School in Alabama and was was married December 7, 1968 to his beloved wife of 52 years, Martha Virgina Gavin Rolison who survives. A Christian, Mr. Rolison was the owner of Rolison Logging and Timber Co in which he cruised hundreds and thousands of acres of timber throughout his lifetime. With a strong work ethic, he instilled in his children and grandchildren many lessons about work, family and responsibility. Mr. and Mrs. Rolison worked together to raise their five children while running the family business. During his free time, he enjoyed working on the farm with his grandchildren. Loving memories will continue to be shared by three daughters, Amy Melton, Jessica Jeter (Jason), and Ginia Grace Rolison, all of Ripley, three sons, Gary Wayne Rolison Jr. (Rachel), Tony Rolison (Maria) and David Rolison (Brandy), all of Ripley, six sisters, Sue Cartee (Mike) of Leroy, AL, Debbie Lewis (Mike) of Butler, AL, Lulu Crawford (Steve) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Dede Ward (Bill) of Daphne, AL, Liz Ketchum (Brian) of Ripley and Montana Bates (Justin) Monroeville, AL, three brothers, Jackie Rolison (Binky) of Ripley, Brad Rolison (Tiffany) of Booneville and Greg McNider (Holly) of Prattville, AL, twelve grandchildren, Melissa, Andrew, Ryan, Rachel, Ginia, Cole, Dalton, Ally, Maggie, Anna Kate, Gavin, and Corbin and two great grandchildren, Lilah Rose and Zayne. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Rolison family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
