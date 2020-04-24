Avis Williams Rollins, 97, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Oaktree Manor Assisted Living facility. Avis was born on December 19, 1922 in Phil Campbell, Alabama to Edward Elijah Williams and Myrtie Mae Willis. She married John Dee Rollins on February 1, 1944 in Monroe County. She had lived in Amory, Mississippi since 1967. Avis' passions in life were her family, gardening and her long career as a licensed practical nurse at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory, Mississippi. She was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church and formerly of Bigbee Baptist Church and Cason Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Johnny Rollins and wife Rhonda of Mooreville MS; daughter ,Susan Reynolds and husband Bob of Sugar Land, Texas; 4 grandsons, Ben Rollins (wife Christine), Matt Rollins (wife Lisa), Scott Reynolds, and Mark Reynolds; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Williams and wife Dawn of Humboldt Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Avis was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; sisters Marie Randolph, Pauline Crider, and Eudell Green; and brothers Vernon Williams, Thomas Williams, Andy Williams and Billy Williams. A private graveside service will be held at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.
