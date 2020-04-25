David S. Rollins, 83, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. David was born on October 25, 1936 in Itawamba County to the late Huskey and Cordie Estes Rollins. He grew up in Lee County and graduated from Verona High School in 1954 in the last class of High School graduates before it became a Junior High School. David married Shirley Ann Davis on December 24, 1957 in Lee County. He spent his working life in the furniture manufacturing business with his last years spent as Manager of Washington Furniture and Affordable Furniture in Houlka. A quiet, gentle soul and a member of Carnation Baptist Church in Okolona, David loved outdoors and the land he owned and raised cattle on. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Monday, April 27, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Jerry Estes officiating with burial following. Visitation will be from 2 PM - 4 PM today (Sunday) only at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Guests are requested to honor Covid-19 recommendations for distance. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. David leaves his wife of 63 years, Shirley of Shannon; his daughter, Robin Rollins Grass and husband Tim of McLemoresville, TN; a granddaughter, Kody Grass of Martin, TN; a great-grandson, Tyler Wilburn of Pontotoc; three sisters, Martelle Bell (Travis) of Tupelo, Linda Berryhill (David, deceased) of the Union Community south of Plantersville, and Sue Nell Grissom (Melvin, deceased) of Baldwyn; two brothers, Jim Rollins (Eloise) of Verona, and Joe Rollins of the Auburn Community; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other near relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Huskey and Cordie E. Rollins, and his granddaughter, Brittany Wilson. Pallbearers will be his grandson, Tyler Wilburn, Jimmy Rollins, Jr., Mark Rollins, Randy Parker, and Tim Grass. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38501. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
