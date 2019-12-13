James Thomas Rollins, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on April 28, 1940 in Monroe County, he was the son of Thomas David and Myrtle Marie McAnally Rollins. He grew up in the Cason Community and attended Pine Grove and Nettleton Schools. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Pullman Couch, Futorian, and then for 28 years for True Temper Sports in Amory; and he married Barbara Turner on April 17, 1960. James was a dedicated member of Cason Baptist Church where he spent countless hours working in every way he could. In addition to gardening, he was an overall handyman and a master craftsman and who could make anything. Most days he could be found working in his shop where he could take a block of cedar and make beautiful plates, bowls, and cups. Funeral services for James will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Cason Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Manley and Bro. Matt Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Barbara Rollins of the Cason Community; four nieces, Shelia Wigginton, Sharon Harris (Ricky), Angela Doty (Roman), Suzette Bishop (Jeff), and 2 nephews, Kenny Bailey and Steve Turner (Pam). He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Anthony Rollins. Pallbearers will be deacons of the Cason Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and the body will lie in state one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Memorials may be made to the Cason Baptist Church or the American Diabetes Association.
