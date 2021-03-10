Joe G. Rollins, 81, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born in Itawamba County on June 14, 1939 to Huskey and Cordie Rollins. He graduated from Shannon High School in 1960. He worked for Penn Tire for many years then managed Williams Service Station. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Verona. He enjoyed watching football. Services will be 11 AM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Bray (Matt) of Eggville; three sisters, Linda Berryhill of Union community, Martelle Bell (Travis) of Tupelo and Sue Nell Grissom of Baldwyn; one brother, Jim Rollins (Eloise) of Verona; two grandchildren, Andrew Bray and Belle Bray; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David Rollins; an infant sister, Helen Rollins and a special friend, Edith Stegall. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rollin, Jr., Mark Rollins, Michael Rollins, Bobby Williams, Andrew Bray and Matt Bray. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Friday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
