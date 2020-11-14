Having left this world with its trials and tribulations on November 12, 2020, Lois Wright Rollins has joined her Lord in heaven. She was born in Monroe County, Mississippi, on September 19, 1926, to Winnie and Sallie Wright. Lois married Joel Rollins June 29, 1946, and they lived happily together until his death in 2010. Lois was a caregiver all of her life. When her mother became bedridden, Lois and Joel undertook the care of her and her three sons. Lois was guardian of her brothers Tilman and Truman until their deaths. Her surviving brother James Wallace lives in the residence. A woman who truly devoted her life to others, she also enjoyed a rewarding, successful career. Many may remember her as plant manager for Glenn Slacks in Amory. Others might recall her business endeavors. No matter what part she played in an individual's life, the person will remember Lois' forthrightness and her take-charge attitude. Sewing and gardening were two of Lois' pastimes. Every spring, one could find her tending to the new life in her garden. Her favorite diversion was her pup Christy, who was devoted to her mistress. Lois also had four sisters: Clara Summerford, Doris Jean Eads, Reba Blankenship, and Emolene Bolling —all of whom preceded her in death. Predeceasing Lois were a niece and nephew Sheryl Eads Dudley and Terry Eads. Lois also has three nieces and two nephews: Tammi Bolling (Darryl), Sandra Eads Kepley, Teresa Deisher, Jimmy Glenn (Theresa), and Darrell Bolling (Wendi) . A special thanks to Margaret Lisa Dobbs, her husband Bruce, and her sisters--all of whom have taken selfless, loving care of Lois and James Wallace. Thanks also to the health care providers at Legacy Hospice, who were very attentive to Lois' needs, and Dr. Parker Saturday, November 14, 2020, there was a visitation at Pickle Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until 11:40. At 12:00 noon there was a graveside service at Amory Historical Society Cemetery with Jesse Betts presiding. Pallbearers were Bruce Dobbs, Ricky Stanford, Todd Glenn, Corey Glenn, Jimmy Forbus, Barry Faulkner, and Jimmy Faulkner. Lois requested that her funeral be held at noon as that was the time at which she and Joel were married. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Legacy Hospice, the Humane Society, or the VFW.
