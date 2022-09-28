Jacky W. Rone was born in Booneville, MS on December 06, 1940, to Norman and Ernestine Rone. He passed away on September 27,2022 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. Jacky was a graduate of Booneville High School, class of 1958. He entered into the United States Marine Corps in 1958, and received an honorable discharge in 1963. Jacky was a proud member of Teamsters Union Local 667 and retired from Consolidated Freightways in 2002. He is a member of Mount Olive Baptist and past member of Church Road Baptist Church in Horn Lake, MS. Funeral services with military honors will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Randy Mobley officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Sherrie; his children Memory Nowell (Mark) of Saltillo MS, Joe Rone (Julie) of Corinth MS, Danna Scott of Baldwyn MS and Robyn Owens of Baldwyn MS; his grandchildren Kiri Parson (Chris) of Booneville MS, Mollie Cornelius (Robert) Caledonia MS, Hailey Barron (Scott) of Sumrall, MS, Josh Rone (Britny) Amory, MS, Justin Rone Booneville MS, Paul Scott of Atoka TN, David Scott of Atoka Tn, Hanna Scott of Hernando MS, Michael Gales Stationed in Norfolk Virginia on the USS George Washington serving in the US Navy, Makaila Gales of Baldwyn MS, Brianna Buske of Austin TX, Jacky also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren. Ross Parson, Hayes Parson, John Henry Cornelius, Ruth Ann Cornelius, Andy Barron, Karleigh Rone, Jayden Rone, Jace Rone, Jewel Rone, Waylon Scott, Walter Scott and Naomi Sanchez; Brother Louis Rone of Corinth MS; Sister Renee Hutchens of Booneville MS; and a host of nieces and nephews and their families. Pallbearers will be Chris Parson, Robert Cornelius, Andy Rone, Michael Gales. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Garry Dale Rone and his faithful fur baby, Precious. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 until service time @ 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
