Linda Holland Rone, 73, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 07, 2021. She enjoyed watching basketball and taking trips to Tunica. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She truly loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, July 09, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Vuncannon officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Christy Hicks (Orville); grandchildren, Chance Hicks, Chyna Hicks and Keagan Hicks; sisters, Amanda Graham and Sandy Yates (Greg); brother, Jimmy Holland (Sandy); host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlin and Emma Cartwright Holland; three brothers, Gary Holland, Jackie Holland and Sammy Holland. Pallbearers will be Chance Hicks, Keagan Hicks, Tyler Graham, Colton Bullock, Justin Perry and Cameron Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Holland, West Stephenson and Mickey Holland. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
