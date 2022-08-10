Marilyn Jean Rone, 97, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Arkansas Hospice in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born November 7, 1924, to Clovis Herbert and Vivian Pauline Burns. She was a member of Leawood Baptist Church where she sang in the Adult Choir. Known as "Charlie", she was her husband's carpenter's assistant. She had a need for speed, and enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by three daughters, Marilyn (Eddie) Wilson, Barbara (Stuart) Ray and Tammy (John) Crenshaw; one brother, Larry (Sue) Burns; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Ransome Rone in 1987; and her parents. Pallbearers are Jason Wilson, Jason Brotzman, Chase Ennis, Brad Ray, John Crenshaw and Brian Terry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 699 Oakleaf Lane, Memphis, TN 38117. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
