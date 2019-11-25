TIPPAH COUNTY -- Betty Rooker, 84, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27 from 8 AM to 10 AM at The Ripley Funeal Home. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Cemetery near Ripley.

