Donald Wayne "Don" Rooker passed away at the age of 78 on October 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospital in Tupelo, MS. He was born September 8, 1943 to James Samuel Rooker and Maggie Murry Rooker in Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Don worked for International Harvester in Memphis, TN as a Welder for 14 years and retired after working for Cooper Reality in Memphis, TN as a Construction Supervisor. He was married to Carolyn Henry Rooker and was a Mormon. Visitation will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM until the funeral starts at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Don is survived by his wife: Carolyn Henry Rooker of Blue Mountain, MS; one son: Chris Rooker (Crystal) of Blue Mountain, MS; one daughter: Kim Benson (Sam) of Memphis, TN; one step-daughter: Renae Koon (Steve) of New Albany, MS; two brothers: Toby Rooker (Zane) of Olive Branch, MS, Sammy Rooker of Arlington, TN; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by three brothers: Jerry, Ronnie, Lee Rooker; two sisters: Reba Dandurand, Rhonda Garvey. Pallbearers will be: Jerry Rooker, Rawdy Rooker, Nelson Browning, John McDonald, Teddy Rooker, Aaron Price, Lanny Benefield. Honorary Pallbearer: Jacob McDonald Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
